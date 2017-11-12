Image copyright SNS Image caption Nathan McSeveney died after falling in a stairwell at Celtic Park in November 2014

The family of a football fan who died after falling in a stairwell at an international match at Celtic Park are suing the club.

Nathan McSeveney, 20, from Cumnock in Ayrshire, died after Scotland's Euro 2016 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in November 2014.

Lawyers for his family said they believed Celtic FC had "failed in its duty of care to protect" Mr McSeveney.

Celtic said it did not accept liability for the accident.

'Tragic case'

Mr McSeveney was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary from Exit 33 of the stadium on 14 November 2014 but died from his injuries.

The family's lawyers, Thompsons Solicitors, said it was "a tragic case that has devastated a family".

Partner Patrick McGuire added: "It is our firm belief that the football club failed in its duty of care to protect this young man leading to this awful accident.

"The fact that they have now taken the obvious measure to make the area in question safer by erecting safety nets proves this.

"We will be fighting hard to make sure they family receive the justice they deserve."

'Very safe environment'

A spokesman for Celtic said: "Celtic Football Club has considerable sympathy with the McSeveney family for their terrible loss following this tragic accident.

"However, and while the club's sympathy is in no sense diminished, the club does not accept liability for the accident.

"Celtic Park is a very safe environment and complies with all applicable building standards.

"Celtic Park is regularly inspected and certified as safe by the relevant authorities, including an investigation immediately following the accident."

The spokesman added: "The matter is in the hands of the club's insurers and solicitors and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."