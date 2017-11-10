Image caption Samuel Ciornei attacked the girl after threatening her with a piece of glass

A man who raped a 14-year-old girl outside a supermarket has been jailed for nine years.

Twenty-year-old Samuel Ciornei attacked the victim in a car park behind an Iceland supermarket in Barrhead.

The Romanian national had been in Scotland just three weeks when he committed the offence on 7 August 2016.

Sentencing Ciornei at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Kenneth Maciver called the attack "disgusting and pre-planned".

During the trial, the court was told the victim had cycled to a nearby Asda to buy sweets and chained her bike outside, when she saw Ciornei sitting nearby.

Piece of glass

When she returned, she noticed her bike had a flat tyre. She walked it to a car park behind an Iceland supermarket to inspect it.

When Ciornei approached her, she assumed he was there to help fix the tyre.

Instead, he threatened her with a piece of glass, which he held to her throat, grabbed her hair and told her to go into the bushes.

Jurors heard how Ciornei sexually assaulted the child then later "gestured for money" using his hands.

She said she was able to escape from him after he grabbed her bag when they emerged from the bushes.

CCTV footage played to the court had captured Ciornei "directing or pushing" the girl into the bushes before disappearing after her.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the trial last month.