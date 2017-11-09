Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested over alleged drive-by shooting in Drumchapel

Ladyloan Avenue Image copyright Google

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged drive-by shooting at a house in Glasgow.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 23:45 on 27 September on Ladyloan Avenue in Drumchapel.

The man is currently in police custody and is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

