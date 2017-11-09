Image copyright Google Image caption The raid took place in Blantyre Road

Police hunting an armed gang who tied up and robbed a family in their home want to trace a car believed to be involved in the raid.

Four men forced their way into the house in Blantyre Road, Bothwell, at about 19:30 on 31 October.

The father, 59, and mother, 56, and their 11-year-old son were threatened with weapons including a knife before being tied up.

It is believed the gang made off with jewellery worth more than £100,000.

Detectives have now made a fresh appeal for information more than a week after the raid.

Officers have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area and believe a dark estate car was used by the gang.

It was seen parked in Blantyre Road before the robbery and heading towards Uddingston Road afterwards.

Dashcam footage

Det Insp Susie Cairns said: "A dedicated team of specialist officers is working on this investigation and from inquiries carried out so far, we believe that a blue or dark-coloured estate vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

"The car was seen parked up in Blantyre Road prior to the robbery taking place and it is believed to have made off in the direction of Uddingston Road following the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicle, or four men acting suspiciously, to please come forward.

"We would also ask any motorists who were in the surrounding area on the evening of Tuesday 31 October, who have a dashcam which may have captured any information regarding the incident, to get in touch."

'Broken English'

The suspects were all said to be about 5ft 10in tall and spoke what is described as broken English.

The first is said to be stocky with an olive complexion, wearing dark-coloured clothing including a jacket, scarf, hat, tracksuit trousers and black boots. He was carrying a black and white rucksack.

The second was of medium build with an olive complexion. He was also wearing dark clothing including a hooded jacket, tracksuit trousers, hat and woollen gloves. He wore black, beige and green camouflage print Adidas trainers.

The third was of medium build with a fair complexion. He was wearing a dark hooded top with a scarf covering the lower part of his face. He also had gloves, navy tracksuit trousers and black Nike trainers.

The fourth was of medium build with a fair complexion, wearing a dark, thin-padded jacket with stitched squares. He was wearing dark brown trainers with no socks.