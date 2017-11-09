A woman claimed £33,000 in pension payments meant for her dead mother for six years after she died.

Gladys McKenna, 62, completed forms to say her mother was still alive while withdrawing money from Jane Love's bank account.

She was only caught when the pension fund being managed for her mother was taken over by a new finance company.

McKenna, of Nitshill, Glasgow, pleaded to fraud at the city's sheriff court and sentence was deferred.

The court heard Mrs Love died on 2 April 2010 and her death was registered.

Power of attorney

But McKenna continued to withdraw money until 2016 - even after being asked to confirm in writing that her mother was still alive.

In January last year, a letter was sent to Mrs Love and McKenna that required to be returned by Mrs Love or a power of attorney.

When the papers were not returned, the payments were stopped, an investigation was carried out and the police were contacted.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie deferred sentence until next month and continued McKenna's bail.

He said: "You have tendered a plea to a very serious matter."