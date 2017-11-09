A 13-year-old boy suffered a minor stab wound during an assault at a school in Glasgow.

The boy was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment following the attack at 13:45 on Tuesday and was later released.

Police Scotland described the boy's injury as "a minor puncture wound".

A spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to find out what type of weapon was used, but it was not believed to have been brought into the school.