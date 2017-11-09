Boy, 13, suffers minor stab wound in Glasgow school attack
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 13-year-old boy suffered a minor stab wound during an assault at a school in Glasgow.
The boy was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment following the attack at 13:45 on Tuesday and was later released.
Police Scotland described the boy's injury as "a minor puncture wound".
A spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to find out what type of weapon was used, but it was not believed to have been brought into the school.