From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was injured in during an alleged robbery at Catrine Convenience Store

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and robbery at an East Ayrshire village shop.

A 63-year-old female worker remains in hospital following an incident at Catrine Convenience Store in St Germain Street, Catrine, on Sunday afternoon.

James McMurdy, 39, who lives in the village, appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with assault and robbery, attempted murder and resisting arrest, the Crown Office said.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.