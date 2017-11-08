From the section

A mother has been cleared of murdering her 14-month-old daughter.

The charge that Sadia Ahmed, 28, smothered toddler Inaya with a pillow at their home in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on 17 April 2016 was found not proven.

Ms Ahmed had told jurors at the High Court in Glasgow that her daughter choked on a piece of toast.

Members of the Ahmed family - including the murder accused's husband Suleman - claimed she confessed to them that she had killed Inaya.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Sadia Ahmed had denied killing her daughter by smothering her with a pillow

The child's grandmother Noor Ahmed claimed her daughter-in-law Sadia Ahmed said she had put the little girl to sleep "forever".

The court had heard that a large extended family lived in the six-bedroom Drumchapel home.

A member of the family called police and paramedics to the house around 11:00 on 17 April last year.

They found the toddler's face "turning blue" after attempts by relatives to revive her.

Inaya was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and died there on 20 April.

Image caption Inaya died after three days on a life support machine

