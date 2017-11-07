Arrest after shop worker injured in Catrine robbery
- 7 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder and robbery at a shop in Ayrshire.
A 63-year-old woman shop worker was left in a critical condition after an incident at the Catrine Convenience Store in St Germain Street, Catrine, on Sunday.
Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man had been detained in custody.
He was expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.