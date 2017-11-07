From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was injured in during an alleged robbery at Catrine Convenience Store

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted murder and robbery at a shop in Ayrshire.

A 63-year-old woman shop worker was left in a critical condition after an incident at the Catrine Convenience Store in St Germain Street, Catrine, on Sunday.

Police Scotland said a 39-year-old man had been detained in custody.

He was expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.