A man has admitted fatally stabbing his second cousin after an argument over a lawnmower.

Aaron McGuire, 28, fought with 39-year-old Kevin Gallacher on Glencairn Avenue in Wishaw in July this year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, McGuire pleaded guilty to culpable homicide. The court heard that his mother directed police to her son after hearing Mr Gallacher had died.

Judge Lord Beckett QC deferred sentence until next month.

The court heard the men were known to each other and described as "second cousins", being distantly related to one another.

Advocate depute Steven Borthwick said: "In the course of July 4, the accused and deceased became involved in a dispute over possession of a lawnmower.

"The precise circumstances of this dispute are unclear."

Multiple blows.

Mr Gallacher had been socialising at a friend's house in the area and left around 23:35.

He was in the street outside 54 Glencairn Avenue when McGuire appeared from the end of the road and shouted "I'm doing you".

The two men threw punches at each other and multiple blows were struck by each of them, which continued for several minutes.

Mr Borthwick continued: "At some point in the course of the incident, Mr Gallacher struck McGuire on the head with a Budweiser bottle.

"In the course of the incident, McGuire inflicted three stab wounds on Mr Gallacher."

This included the fatal stab wound, as well as injuries to his left forearm and left thigh.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to Wishaw General.

'Ridiculous dispute'

The court heard McGuire walked to his mother's house, covered in blood and told her "Gal kept hitting me with a Budweiser bottle".

The following morning his mother, Maureen Cook, heard Mr Gallacher had died and told police at the scene that her son was at her house and they should take him away.

Defence QC Tony Graham: "Mr Gallacher was related to Mr McGuire, they were friends beyond that."

He added: "This was a close relationship which has ended through the culpable actions of Mr McGuire taking Mr Gallacher's life in circumstances which started off as a ridiculous dispute and escalated in to this episode."

The court heard McGuire is "haunted" by the consequences of his actions.