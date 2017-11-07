Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Guxim Imerio is not known to have any family in the UK but may have links to the Manchester area

Police have appealed for help in tracing an Albanian man who absconded from the Dungavel Immigration Centre in South Lanarkshire.

Guxim Imerio, 25, went missing from the centre at 21:40 on Monday.

Officers said he is not fluent in English and is not known to have family in the UK, but may have links to the Manchester area.

When last seen, he was wearing a light grey hooded top, a green Liverpool FC top and grey jogging bottoms.

Mr Imerio is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of average build with short black hair and brown eyes. He may be unshaven.

A police spokesman said: "Guxim has no knowledge of the local area and Police Scotland wish to ensure that he is safe and well.

"I would encourage any member of the public to contact police immediately if they have any information on the whereabouts of Guxim Imerio or have any information which could assist Police Scotland in tracing him.

"If you live in the vicinity of Dungavel, you may have seen someone of similar description in the local area walking, seeking shelter or hitchhiking."