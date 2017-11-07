Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Middleton Street at the corner of Elizabeth Street

A man was injured after being assaulted by two men in a knife attack in the Govan area of Glasgow at the weekend.

The 28-year-old was walking down Middleton Street at about 00:20 on Sunday when he was chased by the men who caught up with him at the corner of Elizabeth Street.

He was then attacked with a knife and an another sharp object.

The attackers were described as white and one was wearing a grey hooded top and the other a black hooded top.

The man was said to be in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Det Con Lauren Docherty said: "At this time we have no idea as to why this young man was viciously attacked and as such I am appealing to anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation to contact police immediately.

"As well as anyone who was walking in the vicinity of Middleton Street around 0020 hrs on Sunday 5 November, I would also ask any drivers and taxi drivers who were passing at this time to check their dashcam footage to see if they have captured the assault or even have images of the persons responsible."