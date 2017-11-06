Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked outside McDonald's restaurant in Argyle Street

An 18-year-old man was punched to the ground and kicked in the head in an attack in Glasgow city centre.

The assault happened outside McDonald's restaurant on Argyle Street, near Glasgow Central Station, at about 21:00 on Friday 3 November.

Police said the violent incident was witnessed by a crowd. The victim and two witnesses managed to alert police.

The injured man, who been attending a concert, was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been released.

The first suspect was described as being in his early 20s, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a baseball cap.

'Violent attack'

The second suspect was wearing a dark top and red trousers.

Det Sgt Alan Moir, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a violent attack on an 18-year-old lad who had been enjoying a night out at a concert in Glasgow City Centre.

"The assault took place in a busy area of the city with people coming and going to the McDonald's restaurant and Glasgow Central Station.

"We would ask members of the public who were in the area and have perhaps seen the incident to come forward. Think back, you may have seen something that can help us.

"We would appeal to anyone with any information to contact us."