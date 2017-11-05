Image copyright john mcgowan

Two men have died in a house fire in Ayrshire, police have confirmed.

The emergency services were called to the property in Johnston Drive in Troon at about 08:25.

A police spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the incident are continuing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

It is understood that due to the extent of the damage to the building, it is not yet safe to enter.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were still at the scene.