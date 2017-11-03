Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in wheelchair hit by lorry in Greenock dies in hospital

A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an articulated lorry has died in hospital.

The 41-year-old was hit by the lorry as he crossed Dalrymple Street, Greenock, at about 11:45 on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died there on Thursday.

The 52-year-old lorry driver was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident to contact them.

