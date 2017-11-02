Image copyright Google Image caption After the attack, the suspects ran off from Valleyfield Street towards Atlas Road

A 74-year-old man has been badly injured in a robbery in Glasgow.

He was pulled down to the ground by two men who approached him from behind at about 18:40 on Tuesday.

One of the attackers assaulted him as he lay on the ground at the junction of Valleyfield Street and Flemington Street in Springburn.

The other man robbed him of a bag which contained computer supplies he had just bought and a leather jacket, as well as a small sum of money.

The robbers then ran off in the direction of Atlas Road.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for head and facial injuries.

Det Con Scott Spinks, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a sickening attack on this elderly man who bravely tried to fight off these two men, and has been left badly injured.

"He was simply making his way back to his home after doing some shopping.

"As the two men approached the victim from behind, we don't have descriptions for release at this time, however, officers are continuing to study CCTV images for more details."

Anyone with information should contact police.