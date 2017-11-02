Image copyright Rab Cairns/Inverclyde Roads and Motoring

A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an articulated lorry is in a serious condition in hospital.

The 41-year-old was hit by the lorry as he crossed Dalrymple Street, Greenock, at about 11:45 on Wednesday.

He is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The 52-year-old lorry driver was uninjured.

Road closures were put in place to allow officers to investigate. Police have appealed for witnesses to the accident to contact them.