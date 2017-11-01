Man in wheelchair hit by articulated lorry in Greenock
- 1 November 2017
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
A man in a wheelchair has been taken to hospital after being hit by an articulated lorry.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 11:45 in Dalrymple Street in Greenock.
The road has been closed while officers carry out an investigation into the crash.
The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. There is no information about his condition.