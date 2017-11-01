Glasgow & West Scotland

Man in wheelchair hit by articulated lorry in Greenock

A man in a wheelchair has been taken to hospital after being hit by an articulated lorry.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 11:45 in Dalrymple Street in Greenock.

The road has been closed while officers carry out an investigation into the crash.

The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. There is no information about his condition.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites