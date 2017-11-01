Image copyright Google Image caption The suspects drove off along Crosslee Road towards Barochan Road after the shooting

A 41-year-old man was shot at a farm in Renfrewshire in an attack which police are treating as attempted murder.

The man was shot from behind as he worked on a car at Crosslee Farm on Crosslee Road, Bridge of Weir, at about 14:30 on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where medical staff described his condition as stable.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detectives said inquiries carried out so far had revealed a dark green, saloon-type car with three or four men inside was seen in the area at the time.

It made off immediately after the shooting towards the B789 Barochan Road.

Officers will be checking CCTV footage in the surrounding areas for additional information on the car and the occupants.

Det Ch Insp Fil Capaldi said: "The motive for this attack is not clear, however we do believe the victim was the intended target.

"While the farm is in a rural location, there were several people visiting the farm for various reasons throughout the morning and afternoon and I am appealing to anyone who was there and who may have seen the car or has any information that could assist our inquiries to get in touch."