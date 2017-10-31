Police hunt for absconded prisoner
A prisoner has gone missing while taking part in an external work placement in Glasgow.
Walter Bett, 39, was last seen at about 08:25 near Crow Wood Golf Course in Muirhead.
He is a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie and is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a stocky build, short, receding brown hair and brown eyes.
The public have been warned not to approach him, but to contact the police.
Bett was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, striped navy top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers with red laces and sole, a grey baseball cap and was carrying a rucksack.