Image caption Blair Logan poured petrol onto his brother's bed before setting it alight

A man who murdered his brother by setting him on fire has had his bid to against appeal his sentence refused.

Blair Logan was given a life sentence with a minimum jail term of 20 years for murdering his brother Cameron at their parents' home on New Year's Day.

The 27-year-old also admitted attempting to murder Cameron's girlfriend Rebecca Williams in the fire in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

He lodged an appeal against his sentence on 25 August 2017.

But the appeal was refused by Lord Matthew and Lord Kinclaven at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday.

At a hearing in July, Blair Logan said he doused his sibling in petrol and set him alight but did not mean to kill him.

The High Court was told that the brothers had a "hostile" relationship and had not spoken to each other since 2013.

In a letter read to the court, his parents said they found it "extremely difficult to reconcile the Blair that they know with the Blair that caused Cameron's death".

Both parents were in the courtroom in Edinburgh, along with Ms Williams and her family, as the sentence was passed by Lady Scott.

She said Cameron was a "happy and much-loved young man" who had died a "horrible death" and that Logan "acted with wicked recklessness".