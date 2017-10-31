A toddler who was allegedly murdered by her mother died of a brain injury, a court has heard.

Paediatric pathologist Dawn Penman carried out a post-mortem examination on 14-month-old Inaya Ahmed.

She told the High Court in Glasgow she was unable to determine the most likely scenario that led to the injury.

Dr Penman was giving evidence at the trial of Sadia Ahmed, 28, who denies murdering Inaya in Drumchapel, Glasgow, on 17 April last year.

She said the brain injury was "in keeping with the scenario of prolonged cardiac arrest".

But she could not say whether the injury was the result of an intentional act, accidental or through natural diseases.

Dr Penman said she was given scenarios to consider including choking and suffocation having been told that Inaya choked on a piece of bread.

She said: "What we are saying, that the pathological findings don't allow us to determine which of these scenarios is what's happened, if indeed it was either of these two scenarios.

"There are other possibilities as well."

Mrs Ahmed denies murder and the trial continues.