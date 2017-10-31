From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property on Lyttleton on Monday

Police are treating the death of a 36-year-old man in East Kilbride as unexplained.

Officers were called to a property on Lyttleton at 20:25 on Monday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death"

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.