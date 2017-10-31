Elderly man dies after being hit by vehicle in Paisley
31 October 2017
An 80-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Paisley.
Police were called to a location near the Gulf Garage on Hawkhead Road at 07:15 following reports that the man had been hit.
The road was closed for police to investigate the circumstances of the crash.