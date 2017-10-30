Image caption The perpetrator may have used back gardens to hide and discard clothing, according to police

An attacker who assaulted a man pushing a pram after he refused to hand over his phone may have left a clue in a nearby garden, police have said.

The 26-year-old victim was with a three-year-old boy when he was attacked in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at about 11:00 on Saturday.

The victim remains in a stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Det Con Gary Cassidy said the man may have used a garden to discard clothing.

He appealed for residents to check gardens and outbuildings near Vennard Gardens for any clothes items.

Police have described the attack by the "gaunt" perpetrator as "despicable" and "callous".

The suspect is white, between 35 and 40 years old, slim, and 6ft in height.

Changed appearance

Det Con Cassidy said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect however we are still trying to piece together his movements in the aftermath of the incident.

"There are various streets and back gardens of properties in the surrounding area where he may have managed to hide and I would appeal to anyone living locally who noticed a man matching the above description to please get in touch.

"I would also ask residents to check their back gardens for any discarded items of clothing, as there is always the possibility that he may have tried to change his appearance.

"Information from members of the public is absolutely vital to this investigation and to us finding this despicable individual.

"The response from the community and local businesses has been excellent so far and I would continue to ask for their support."