Car bursts into flames on motorway
- 30 October 2017
A car has burst into flames on the M8 motorway close to Glasgow Airport.
One lane of the eastbound carriageway was close to allow the emergency services to deal with the incident, which started at about 07:30.
The stretch of road affected is from junction 28 (Glasgow Airport) to junction 27 (Arkleston).
The restriction has caused queuing traffic in the area.