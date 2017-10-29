Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown is thought to have travelled to London after going missing from her home in Clydebank

A missing woman whose husband travelled to the London toy shop where she was last seen has been found in Glasgow.

Karen Brown, 47, went missing from her home in Clydebank earlier this month.

Her husband, Jock, had appealed for her to contact the family. On Saturday he went to Hamleys toy store in Regent Street after CCTV images showed her there.

Police Scotland said she had been traced safe and well in Glasgow city centre on Sunday afternoon.

Insp John McMillan from Dumbarton Police Station said: "It is great news that Karen has come back to Glasgow and she is now heading home to her family.

"I would like to thank both the public and the media for their tremendous response to our appeal. The information and assistance provided by both has without doubt been the vital link in our enquiries and has led to Karen being found."