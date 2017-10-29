Image copyright PA Image caption Benedict Cumberbatch was in Glasgow to film scenes for Melrose

A street in Glasgow has been transformed to resemble New York city as actor Benedict Cumberbatch filmed scenes for a new TV show.

The Sherlock actor was seen wearing a large coat between takes on Sunday while getting into his role for period drama Melrose.

He was filmed in front of a yellow taxi on Bothwell Street in the city centre.

American flags had been added to buildings, parking meters covered and street signs changed.

Melrose, a joint venture by Sky Atlantic and Showtime, is based on Edward St Aubyn's acclaimed series of semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose novels.

As well as starring in the title role, Cumberbatch will serve as the executive producer.

The series has been written by One Day author David Nicholls and stars Luther and Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma.

The show will air in 2018 and will also be shot at locations in London and the south of France.