Appeal to identify man killed by train

Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Thompson Image caption The man was killed by a train at Hillfoot Station in East Dunbartonshire

Police are trying to identify a man killed by a train in East Dunbartonshire.

The man, who is thought to have been aged in his 20s, was struck by a train at about 20:15 at Hillfoot Station in Bearsden on Friday.

His was about 5ft 8in tall, with a heavy build and had short brown hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a grey North Face top with a Mountain Athletics logo, a white Nike t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

He was also wearing white Nike trainers and was carrying a black Nike rucksack.

British Transport Police said that since his death on Friday they had been unable to establish his identity. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

They have appealed for anyone who recognises his description to get in contact.