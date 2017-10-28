Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman raped in lane in Glasgow city centre

Renfrew Lane Image copyright Google

A police investigation is under way after a 19-year-old woman was raped in a lane in Glasgow city centre.

The attack happened on Renfrew Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances."

The area was cordoned off as officers carried out investigations.

