Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man days after he was involved in a road crash.

The man was driving a black Renault Clio that collided with a blue Nissan Duke on Balloch Road in Cumbernauld just after 11:00 on 8 September.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital at the time and released after treatment.

However, the man returned to hospital on 15 September and died 10 days later. Police said it was not clear if his death was related to the crash.

They have appealed for witnesses to the crash to come forward, in particular, a passerby who stopped to help.

Sgt Alasdair Marshall said: "At this time it is not clear whether the injuries the man sustained during the crash are linked to his death, however it is important that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or noticed either car driving on Balloch Road beforehand, to please get in touch.

"In particular, the man's family reported that someone stopped to assist him following the incident and it is vital that this person comes forward as they may have information about what happened."