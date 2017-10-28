Man assaulted in street attack in Glasgow
28 October 2017
Glasgow & West Scotland
A man has been injured in an attack in a street in the southside of Glasgow.
Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted in Vennard Gardens in Shawlands at about 11:00.
The emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquires were at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances of what happened.