Image caption Jock Brown travelled to the spot where his wife Karen was last seen

The husband of a woman reported missing from her home in Clydebank two weeks ago has travelled to a toy shop in London where she was last seen.

Jock Brown had earlier appealed for his wife Karen to come and meet him at Hamleys on Regent Street.

She failed to turned up and Mr Brown again urged her to get in touch with him or contact police.

He said he and his two daughters and granddaughter were "desperate to have her home".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown travelled to London on a Megabus

Mrs Brown left the family home on Kirkwood Avenue in Clydebank at 07:00 on Saturday, 14 October.

She took a Megabus to London from Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow at 08:20 that morning.

Mr Brown reported her missing after she failed to return home from her work later that day.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece top, white trainers and had an Asda carrier bag.

A woman seen on CCTV footage from Hamleys in London was wearing similar clothing, as well as a burgundy padded jacket.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jock Brown with his daughters and grandaughter

Mr Brown previously appeared at a press conference - alongside daughters, Chloe, aged 12, Jemma, 22, and his granddaughter Millie - to urge his wife to come home.

Speaking outside Hamleys on Saturday afternoon, Mr Brown said: "Karen is desperately missed by myself and my daughters.

"I've been with her 30-plus years - her boyfriend, then her husband - and I'm desperate to have her back."

"She is missing her granddaughter growing up. The house is not the same without her. It has been a struggle."

He added: "We need you home. Come home for us Karen."

Mrs Brown is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build with collar-length brown hair.