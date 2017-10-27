Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Karen Brown took a bus from Glasgow to London

The husband of a woman who was reported missing from her home in Clydebank two weeks ago has urged her to meet him at the spot where she was last seen.

Jock Brown, 48, said Karen Brown's family were "missing her terribly".

Mrs Brown, 47, was last seen on CCTV footage taken from Hamleys toy store on Regent Street in London.

Her husband said he will be in the store from 12:00 until 13:00 on Saturday in the hope that she turns up.

Mr Brown said: "We are all extremely worried about Karen, and the family are desperate to find out that she is safe and well."

Appealing directly to his wife, he added: "We all love you and are missing you terribly. We just want you to come back home, but if you are not ready to do this, please let police know that you are safe."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Karen Brown was captured on CCTV in Hamleys in London

Mrs Brown left the family home on Kirkwood Avenue in Clydebank at 07:00 on Saturday 14 October.

She took a Megabus to London from Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow at 08:20 that morning.

Her husband reported the mother-of-two missing after she failed to return home from her work later that day.

Mrs Brown is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of medium build with collar-length brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece top, white trainers and carrying an Asda bag for life.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mrs Brown was captured on CCTV at Buchanan Street Bus Station in Glasgow on Saturday 14 October

The woman seen on CCTV in London was wearing similar clothing, as well as a burgundy padded jacket.

Insp David Quinn, of Clydebank police office, said: "Extensive inquiries are continuing to trace Karen, and we are liaising with our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police in London and also with Hampshire Constabulary, as she is known to have links to that area too.

"Despite widespread media coverage and appeals, we have received no further information regarding Karen's whereabouts and we are extremely concerned.

"I would also appeal to Karen directly to please make contact with police to let us know that she is safe and well.

"Anyone with information that will help our enquiry should contact Clydebank police station."