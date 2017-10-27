Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at a house in Breslin Terrace, Harthill, on Thursday

A 79-year-old man was threatened with a knife and robbed by two masked men who forced their way into his home in North Lanarkshire.

The thieves demanded money before fleeing the house in Breslin Terrace, Harthill, with a two-figure sum.

Police said the pensioner was uninjured but had been left badly shaken by the incident, which happened at about 21:30 on Thursday.

Both men wore jackets or tops with the hoods up and had their faces covered.

The first was wearing a dark or navy anorak and the second a dark hooded top.

The are both described as white with medium builds.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and will be checking for any CCTV footage.

Det Con Karen Murray said: "It's possible these two suspects were loitering in the area prior to the crime taking place, so I would like to appeal to local residents to think back and consider if they noticed these two males or if they noticed anything suspicious.

"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to you, please do pass it on."