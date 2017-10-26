Glasgow M8 reopens after man climbs sign

Image caption Traffic started moving shortly before 17:00

Motorists faced delays when a large section of the M8 in Glasgow was temporarily closed after a man climbed an overhead sign.

Traffic Scotland said the motorway was shut between J25 Cardonald and J26 Hillington.

The incident happened just after 16:00 near Junction 25A between Cardonald and Hillington. Both carriageways re-opened at about 16:50.

Roads in the area were expected to be busy as traffic dispersed.