Major rail disruption after car becomes wedged on line
Commuters are facing major disruption after a car blocked a railway line in West Dunbartonshire.
ScotRail tweeted a picture of the vehicle which was wedged on the line between Bowling and Kilpatrick.
Services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie were cancelled, delayed or terminated as a result.
Trains between Airdrie and Balloch and Cumbernauld and Dumbarton Central have also been affected.
The car was cleared from the line around 17:30 and trains started running again after a track inspection.
But the operator confirmed the disruption was expected to last until 20:00.