Image copyright ScotRail Image caption The car was wedged on the rail line between Bowling and Kilpatrick

Commuters are facing major disruption after a car blocked a railway line in West Dunbartonshire.

ScotRail tweeted a picture of the vehicle which was wedged on the line between Bowling and Kilpatrick.

Services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie were cancelled, delayed or terminated as a result.

Trains between Airdrie and Balloch and Cumbernauld and Dumbarton Central have also been affected.

The car was cleared from the line around 17:30 and trains started running again after a track inspection.

But the operator confirmed the disruption was expected to last until 20:00.