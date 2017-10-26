Glasgow & West Scotland

Major rail disruption after car becomes wedged on line

Car on the rail line between Bowling and Kilpatrick Image copyright ScotRail
Image caption The car was wedged on the rail line between Bowling and Kilpatrick

Commuters are facing major disruption after a car blocked a railway line in West Dunbartonshire.

ScotRail tweeted a picture of the vehicle which was wedged on the line between Bowling and Kilpatrick.

Services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie were cancelled, delayed or terminated as a result.

Trains between Airdrie and Balloch and Cumbernauld and Dumbarton Central have also been affected.

The car was cleared from the line around 17:30 and trains started running again after a track inspection.

But the operator confirmed the disruption was expected to last until 20:00.

