Image caption Inaya Ahmed was on a life support machine for three days before she died

The father of toddler Inaya Ahmed went back to work just two days after her life support was switched off.

Suleman Ahmed, 31, was giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow for a second day at the trial of his wife Sadia Ahmed, 28.

Mrs Ahmed denies murdering 14-year-month Inaya by placing a cushion over her face or shaking her by the body.

The offence was allegedly committed in Drumchapel, Glasgow last April. Inaya died three days later in hospital.

Defence QC Ian Duguid asked Mr Ahmed why he told the police that Inaya had choked on bread and was now saying his wife killed her.

He replied: "I'm telling the truth now.

"It was my daughter that was killed.

"It was my daughter that was taken away."

Back to work

Mr Ahmed said at the time he gave the police statements it was shortly after his daughter's death and he was confused and in pain.

Mr Duguid then said: "You were in perfect control of your situation.

"Two days after your daughter's life support machine was switched off you went back to work."

Mr Ahmed replied: "Yes.'

The QC went on: "Your work were asking 'Are you sure you you want to come back?' and you said 'Yes'."

The witness, who is a door steward, responded: "I've still got bills to pay."

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Suleman Ahmed

The jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard that he sent text messages to friends just after Inaya's life support machine was switched off saying: "My daughter choked on food and her heart stopped beating for 45 minutes and seriously damaged her brain."

The jury was also shown four photographs of the accused Sadia Ahmed with her daughter .

One showed both parents kissing Inaya just days after she was born.

The other three showed mother and daughter smiling.

Mr Duguid asked Mr Ahmed: "Do these not show that your wife bonded with your daughter?"

The witness replied: "Pictures don't mean anything.

"They are just a split second."

Working away

The QC then accused Mr Ahmed of being the one who failed to bond with his daughter and pointed out that between November 2015 and March 2016 he was often away working in London.

Mr Ahmed said: "I was a father who was working to provide for my family.

"I didn't really want to go to London.

"I couldn't get a job in Glasgow."

Mr Ahmed also denied a suggestion from Mr Duguid that he had hit his wife when she was three-months pregnant and claimed that the baby was not his.

The court also heard that Mr Ahmed was texting and meeting Sana Dean in the days before his daughter's death.

Mr Ahmed denied he was having a relationship with the Ms Dean and said she was a friend he met in college in 2009 and had lost touch with until she contacted him.

Mr Duguid put it to the witness that Ms Dean said they used to sit in a car and kiss and cuddle.

Mr Ahmed responded: "No, it was a kiss on the cheek and a friendly hug."

Referring to the texts between Mr Ahmed and Ms Dean, prosecutor Paul Kearney later put it to the witness: "To an independent person these could look like romantic messages."

Mr Ahmed replied: "No, not in this day and age."

He also confirmed the messages were still on his phone when he returned in the early hours of April 2017, before Inaya was allegedly murdered by her mother.

Mr Ahmed told the court he left the phone charging on his bedside table and admitted the messages may have been seen by his wife, who was already awake when he woke up.

He said that his wife said nothing to him about this before he left for work, but added: "She knew about Sana.

"She had seen my phone a week before.

"I told her Sana was a college friend from 2009."

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.