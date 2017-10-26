Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in a flat on Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel

A man is seriously ill in hospital after reportedly being "disembowelled with a hook" in his flat in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old was attacked in his home on Essenside Avenue, Drumchapel about 00:30 hours on Wednesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

The Daily Record claimed the victim's stomach was punctured with a hook before his intestines were pulled out.

Police Scotland declined to comment on the details of the attack but confirmed it was being treated as serious assault.

It is understood officers have yet to interview the victim, who is believed to be a music student.

A force spokeswoman said: "Police inquiries are continuing after a 23-year-old man was seriously assaulted within a flat in Essenside Avenue, Glasgow, around 00:30 hours on Wednesday 25 October.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Drumchapel Police Office.