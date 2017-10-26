Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A749, near Western Road

A 22-year-old man is in a critical condition after being hit by a car while standing on a traffic island.

The man was struck by a Peugeot Partner van travelling south on the A749 East Kilbride Road, near Western Road, at about 07:45 on Wednesday.

The injured man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 22-year-old female driver of the was not injured but was badly shaken.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sgt Alasdair Marshall, from Police Scotland, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the A749, in particular motorists, bus drivers and taxi drivers who were on the opposite carriageway.

"If you have any information or any dashcam footage, please do contact us."