Man arrested over Liddesdale Square flat death
- 25 October 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man at a Glasgow flat.
Police were called to Liddesdale Square, Milton, on Monday night after reports that a man was badly injured.
Eugene Richards, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 30 year-old man has been arrested and was in police custody in connection with the death. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.