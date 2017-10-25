Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Eugene Richards was pronounced dead after police were called to Liddesdale Square

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man at a Glasgow flat.

Police were called to Liddesdale Square, Milton, on Monday night after reports that a man was badly injured.

Eugene Richards, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said a 30 year-old man has been arrested and was in police custody in connection with the death. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.