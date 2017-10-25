Image caption Inaya Ahmed was on a life support machine for three days before she died

The father of toddler Inaya Ahmed told a murder trial his wife suffered "bouts of anger and baby blues".

Suleman Ahmed also claimed Sadia Ahmed, 28, never bonded with her daughter.

Mr Ahmed, 31, wept in the witness box when he was shown a holiday snap taken just months before 14 month-old Inaya's death.

Mrs Ahmed denies murdering the toddler at the family home in Glasgow in April last year.

In evidence, at the High Court in Glasgow, Mr Ahmed claimed most of the care and feeding of Inaya was done by his sister, Shagufta Yasmin, and his mother, Noor Ahmed.

'No patience'

Mr Ahmed , who works as a door steward, said: "Sadia had no patience feeding Inaya."

He told the court: "She wasn't saying things that were making sense and she was crying quite a lot.

"It was baby blues.

"Her behaviour was not normal."

The jury heard that some weeks after Inaya was born, Mrs Ahmed began re-enacting the birth.

Mr Ahmed said: "It was as if she was going through the labour again."

After that, Mrs Ahmed spent a number of weeks in Leverndale Hospital in Glasgow having treatment, before being released on medication

Mr Ahmed, who said he was still married to Mrs Ahmed, told her doctors she was suffering "bouts of anger" and he thought it might be a side-effect of the medicine.

He said he made a number of appointments for her as an out-patient at the hospital and added: "It was due to her anger that I made them, because it was a cause for concern."

'Disgusted' after scan

Asked by prosecutor Paul Kearney if there were issues that concerned him about his wife's care of Inaya, he replied: "There was not much bonding between them that was the most important thing.

"She didn't really bond with Inaya.

"If she fed her at night-time she would have a problem getting up in the morning and feeding her."

Earlier in his evidence, Mr Ahmed said that his wife became upset when she realised she was going to have a girl.

He said: "She was in her way disgusted."

Mr Ahmed told the court that his wife went into hospital for her second scan which can reveal the sex of the baby.

He recalled: "I couldn't find parking. She came out saying 'we're having a baby girl I don't want a baby girl.'"

The jury heard Mr Ahmed was working at a pub on the south side of Glasgow on Sunday, 17 April last year, and was phoned by a family member who told him Inaya was being taken to hospital injured.

Asked if he said anything to his wife when he got home, he replied: "No."

Mr Ahmed became upset during his evidence when he was shown a picture of Mrs Ahmed with Inaya which was taken during a five-day holiday in Morocco.

The witness later told the trial his wife confessed to killing their daughter because she was a "burden".

Mr Ahmed said: "I asked her if she had killed my daughter Inaya and she said 'yes.'

"I asked her 'why did you kill Inaya' and she said she found her a burden.

"I then asked her how she did it and she told me she used a pillow."

Mr Ahmed claimed the conversation took place in May last year at his brother Babur Ahmed's home in Drumchapel.

He said that Ahmed was "completely calm" when she spoke to him.

The court heard that Mr Ahmed never told the police about his wife's alleged confession.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.