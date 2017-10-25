Image copyright Google Image caption Kelvindale Station was closed but the line itself was open

A railway station in the west end of Glasgow has been closed after the discovery of an "unexploded device" on a nearby canal path.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Cleveden Road, near Kelvindale Station, at 11:25.

A force spokeswoman said the station had been closed as a precaution but the rail line remained open.

A Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was sent to the scene.

National Rail tweeted: "Trains are unable to call at #Kelvindale because of police dealing with an incident near this station."