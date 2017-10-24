Man seriously injured after jumping from Glasgow window
A man has been seriously injured after jumping from a flat in Glasgow where police were in attendance.
Officers were carrying out inquiries at the flat in Kings Park Road, in the city's south side, when the man jumped from the window at about 07:50.
Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.
Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.