Armed police have surrounded a house in South Lanarkshire where a man is inside, armed with a crossbow.

Firearms officers and negotiators have been sent to the scene in Morris Crescent, Blantyre.

A woman is also inside the house, but it is understood she is not being held against her will.

The surrounding streets have been cordoned off by the police. Officers were called to the house at about 11:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Morris Crescent, Blantyre, where a man is within a house in possession of a crossbow.

"Firearms officers, negotiators and uniformed officers are currently at the scene dealing with the incident and a cordon has been put in place as a precaution."