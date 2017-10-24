The death of a man in a Glasgow flat is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Officers were called to the flat in Liddesdale Square, Milton, at about 22:10 on Monday after reports that a man was seriously injured.

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said detectives were following a "number of lines of inquiry". A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Alan McAlpine said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding this man's death are currently under way and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however we are currently treating the death as suspicious.

"Officers are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, however I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Liddesdale Square around 22:00 hours on Monday night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist this police investigation to contact us through 101."