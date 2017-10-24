A social worker has been jailed for more than a year after illegally claiming £67,000 of benefits.

Deborah Carmichael, 47, submitted a claim to the Department of Work and Pensions in 2004 for a number of mental and physical illnesses.

But she failed report the changes in her circumstances the following year when she returned to work.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Carmichael falsely claimed £67,247 between August 2005 and March 2016.

Carmichael, from Knightswood, Glasgow admitted "knowingly failing to give prompt notification" to the DWP and claiming money she wasn't entitled to.

Sheriff Bill Totten jailed Carmichael, who works for Glasgow City Council, for 16 months.

He told her: "You must understand the serious nature of this offence.

"There can be no alternative but to impose a prison sentence.

"I sympathise as any right thinking person should with the very real problems and difficulties you have experienced."

But the sheriff added Carmichael "must have been well aware" of the serious nature of her crime.