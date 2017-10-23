Image copyright Google Image caption The diver has been taken to hospital in Oban

A diver has been taken pulled from the sea near Oban following a rescue operation.

The man, who has not been named, was found in the Sound of Mull at about 11:20. He was flown to the Lorn and the Isles Hospital in Oban.

Although he was unconscious when recovered from the water, no further information has been released about his condition.

Police have said an investigation into the incident has begun.

A police spokeswoman said: "About 11:20 on Monday 23rd, police were called to a report of an unconscious diver who had been rescued from the Sound of Mull near Oban.

"Emergency services attended and the man was taken by Helimed to the Lorn and the Isles Hospital.

"Inquiries are continuing."