A man has died after his car collided with a lorry in the early hours of the morning.

The crash happened on the A77 near Maybole, South Ayrshire, at about 03:40.

Police said a 37-year-old man driving a blue Chervrolet Lacetti died at the scene. The 34-year-old man driving the lorry was uninjured.

The car was travelling south at the time of the crash and the Saviem lorry was going north.

The vehicles collided at the junction with the B742.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.