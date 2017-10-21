Image copyright Police handout

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in South Ayrshire.

A worker at the shop was threatened with a weapon during the raid on Ladbrokes in High Street, Maybole, on 8 October.

The male robber left with a three-figure sum after the incident at about 17:35, police said.

He then drove off in a light-coloured car towards John Knox Street.

The man is described as white, in his early 40s, with stubble and was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact them.